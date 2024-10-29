EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta applying to be exempted from federal carbon tax

    Premier Danielle Smith with several members of her cabinet at the Alberta legislature on Oct. 29, 2024. (CTV Edmonton/Evan Klipperstein) Premier Danielle Smith with several members of her cabinet at the Alberta legislature on Oct. 29, 2024. (CTV Edmonton/Evan Klipperstein)
    Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.

    On Tuesday the premier announced the province has applied for a judicial review to be exempted from Ottawa’s federal carbon tax.

    “We’re asking the court to declare the exemption both unconstitutional and unlawful. We hope this will force Ottawa to recognize the burden the carbon tax places on Canadians and eliminate the tax altogether,” Smith said during a press conference on Tuesday.

    The Alberta UCP government has been fighting the federal carbon tax since 2019, calling it “unfair” to Albertans.

    “Heating is not optional in Alberta, that means we rely on natural gas, not just to keep us warm, but to keep us safe,” Smith said.

    A year ago Prime Minister Justin Trudeau implemented a three-year pause on the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect.

    Smith says this effort only benefits people living in Atlantic Canada and Quebec whose population uses heating oil.

    "The outcome is blatantly unfair for people in Alberta and other parts of Canada who use natural gas and other fuels to stay warm in the winter,” Smith said.

    “From where we're sitting, it looks an awful lot like one more attempt to divide our country, to reward one region and punish another.”

    Smith says less than one per cent of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba use home heating oil.

    The province says it didn’t notify the federal government of its court action, but has been clear on its stance on the carbon tax for years.

    With files from CTVNews.ca

    This is a developing story, more details will come as available…

