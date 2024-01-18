'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
On Thursday, the Association Alberta of Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) met with the province to discuss the issue.
The association, which represents roughly 250 daycares, says operators have been forced to shoulder additional costs as a result of the program, and it's no longer sustainable for many centres.
Operators say the funding model requires centres to offer care at a subsidized price up front, and wait weeks for provincial reimbursements.
"We're being funded after the end of the month, which is really hard on the cash flow for operators," said Krystal Churcher, chair of AACE.
"We're also looking at some realistic numbers for increases. We've received three per cent increases over the past few years. And anyone who's done some grocery shopping or paid for their utilities realizes that things were raised a lot more than three per cent on a yearly basis."
Chucher says many operators are considering pulling out of the agreement, which would see fees for parents increase substantially.
Natalie Dubbagh says it would be a major financial setback for her family.
The full time health-care worker is the mother of toddler twins.
"We currently pay about $500 a month for daycare fees for my children combined. If they don't sign this agreement it could probably go up to $2,000," she told CTV News Edmonton.
"The only reason why I went back to work was because I could afford daycare. Before the affordability grant it wouldn't have been feasible for me to work full time."
Dubbagh says she wants to see her daycare centre remain in the program, but not at the expense of staff and programming.
"They have daycare staff that have been working there for more than a decade. And they are very well educated and experienced in their field. But it could mean that they're not able to afford stuff like that moving forward."
Searle Turton, the minister for child and family services, says the province has to work within the guidelines set out by the federal government for the program, such as the amount funding can be increased each year.
"At every opportunity we are talking with the federal Liberal government to look at ways that we can increase the amount of flexibility within the agreement to help support private entrepreneurs," Turton said Thursday after the meeting.
"If you want to see this program succeed, you have to be able to give us the resources that we need, so that we can see it through. So that's a conversation I'm having constantly."
Despite the challenges, Turton believes the majority of operators will sign onto the program for another year.
"There's some hiccups and that we have to get through. And I'm not saying that those issues aren't there. And I'm continuously meeting with operators and families to address those outstanding concerns. But as a whole, I think we're on the right track."
For Churcher, seeing operators sign on to the program isn't a victory.
"It will be signing under duress at this point. We were really hoping we could find a solution that would allow us to sign with a feeling that we were all moving forward in the same direction. I don't think we're there."
"We don't want to leave families in a situation where they have no access to child care, or they can't afford the child care that they want. So there's some difficult decisions to be made."
Daycare operators have until the end of the month to sign on for the 2024 agreement, which will last 15 months.
A spokesperson for YMCA of Northern Alberta, which operates 57 daycares across Edmonton, Wood Buffalo and Grande Prairie, says it will be signing the agreement.
The province has launched a child care program survey for parents.
The survey is available online and will close on Feb. 11.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
'How can we make Nunavut better?' Premier full of hope as deal with Ottawa is signed
P. J. Akeeagok and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finalized on Thursday what is formally called the 'Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.' The agreement transfers powers over public lands, waters and the non-renewable resources each contain to the territory and away from the federal government.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
As few as 20 per cent of Canadians remain mostly working from home: latest data
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Ukrainian dancers tour Canada to raise funds and awareness for those back home, as the war soon enters its third year
One of the world's top-ranked ballet companies is currently in Canada, performing in Montreal tonight. The National Ballet of Ukraine consists of 150 dancers, 23 of whom are part of the Canadian tour.
Melania Trump remembers her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest days'
Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' during a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
U.S. prosecutors arrest flight attendant on suspicion of trying to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
Police arrested an American Airlines flight attendant on Thursday on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using a bathroom aboard an airplane he was working on last September.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Netanyahu says he has told U.S. he opposes Palestinian state in any postwar scenario
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected U.S. calls to scale back Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip or take steps toward the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing an immediate scolding from the White House.
Children's pain and fever medicine recalled due to acetaminophen overdose risk
Drugmaker Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of its Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution after product testing found the children's liquid pain medicine contains too much acetaminophen, posing an overdose risk.
