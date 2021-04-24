EDMONTON -- A drug production operation in Edmonton was shut down by police with three people now face multiple drug-related charges.

Police say on March 18, the EPS Focused Intervention and Apprehension Team (FIAT) concluded a four-month long investigation surrounding drug production allegations.

FIAT members seized close to $1 million in illegal drugs, drug production equipment, cash, weapons, and a stolen vehicle, as well as an RCMP general duty uniform.

A storage facility near 74 Avenue and 17 Street was searched by police that day where authorities say they found:

Approximately 154.5 kilograms of buffing agents valued at $772,500

4.84 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $72,000

7 ounces of fentanyl valued at $15,000

Drug lab production equipment

A sawed-off shotgun and loose ammunition

Police searched a home located near 109 Avenue and 109 Street where they found:

$24,000 in cash

Two Tasers

One RCMP general duty uniform and police radio

1 ounce of methamphetamine valued at $750

500 mililitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

A third search warrant was then executed by police at an industrial shop near 77 Avenue and 18 Street where police say they found what appeared to be a clandestine GHB lab operation.

Various drug lab equipment, two types of loose ammunition, and different amounts of GHB, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were found.

A 2013 Black BMW X5 was searched and found to have an RCMP issue general duty belt.

Additionally, police say they found a cloned and stolen 2018 Ford Platinum Escape.

All items found by police were seized by investigators, EPS says.

Edmonton police have arrested Leigh Gilbert Squires, 41, Alyssa Mary Loyer Casavant, 33, and Jaritt Jacob Fedun, 36, all of Edmonton with various drug and firearm-related offences including: