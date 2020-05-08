EDMONTON -- The Canadian economy lost almost two million jobs in April as the closure of non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19 devastated the economy and forced businesses to shutter temporarily.

According to Statistics Canada’s jobs report released Friday, unemployment in Alberta rose 4.7 per cent from March to April, reaching 13.4 per cent.

In Edmonton, the unemployment increased to 10 per cent in April, from 7.9 per cent in March.Nationwide unemployment levels increased by 5.2 per cent to 13 per cent.

The City of Edmonton issued temporary layoffs to an additional 900 employees in March, after an initial 2,000 layoffs in March.

School divisions have also made cuts as schools remain closed.

Ahead of the release, some economists were forecasting for two to four-and-a-half million more jobs lost in April.

More details to come.