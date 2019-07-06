An explosive device that was found on the side of a mountain in Jasper National Park has been safely detonated, officials say.

The device was detonated on July 5 on Mount Athabasca, with help from RCMP, the Department of National Defence, an explosives team from Garrison Wainwright, and park officials who lead them to the location.

On the previous day, a group of climbers on the north side of Mount Athabasca found the bomb. The Association of Communities of Mountain Guides reported it to Jasper Park Visitor Safety, who contacted RCMP just after 2 p.m.

While the various police and government departments consulted, the area was closed to the public.

Police said the climbers who found the explosive acted correctly by photographing, reporting, and ultimately not interfering with it.

“The public is advised to never touch or move an object that resembles anything which may be detonated. Items like this should be reported to the RCMP immediately,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“This potentially dangerous situation was handled effectively because of the proper action being taken at the outset.”