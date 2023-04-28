Unfilled residency spots suggest 'there is no Alberta advantage,' says AMA president
The president of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is calling the number of unfilled family physician residency spots in the province "unprecedented."
After the second round of matching, 20 family medicine spots remain open in Alberta, making it the second year that 20 or more positions have gone unfilled.
"The numbers speak for themselves. They scream, 'There is no Alberta advantage.'" AMA president Dr. fred Rinaldi said. "[They're] saying that learners here and learners elsewhere choose not to come to Alberta."
Data from the Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS), shows all family medicine residency spots were filled from 2018-2021. In 2022, 11 spots were unfilled after the second round and 22 spots remained empty in 2022.
In a Thursday letter released on the AMA website, Rinaldi said the 2023 CaRMS matches are a sign that family medicine in Alberta is not being seen as a sustainable and attractive specialty.
"B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan all were fully matched," Rinaldi said. "They all have programs in place to incentivize physicians to stay there."
Years of conflicts between physicians and the UCP government have affected how graduating doctors view the province, said Rinaldi.
"They saw a contract torn apart, they've seen us try to negotiate. They've seen us try to explain to government that this is a crisis situation and they've seen nothing happen," Rinaldi added.
Premier Danielle Smith responded to the letter Friday and agreed that "more action is needed."
"We have $2 billion that we are investing in primary care. We've expanded out our residency spaces, we're expanding out our spaces to train more medical doctors," Smith said. "We're reducing the barriers across the country to be able to attract more doctors from the rest of the country. We're also working on international recruitment and foreign credentials recognition."
Ministry of Health spokesperson Scott Johnston said $113 million is being spent by the province to increase the number of residency training spaces for new doctors, but Rinaldi said more spots don't help the shortage if existing spaces are already left empty.
"If nobody is filling positions now, who is going to be working to teach those people?" Rinaldi asked. "And if the climate doesn't change, who will be around to attend those positions?
"It does little good to educate more people in Alberta to find out that they're all leaving to go somewhere else."
Saba Riaz, vice president external of the University of Alberta Medical Students' Association, said she's not surprised at the number of family medicine vacancies despite neighbouring provinces successfully attracting residents.
"There are an alarmingly high number of family physicians that I've met and worked with, that my friends have worked with, and they say if they were to go back, they wouldn't choose family medicine again," Riaz said. "They're more overworked, they're underappreciated and they feel like their position is not being treated as a priority."
Student physicians look to practicing physicians to inform their decisions when choosing a specialty, she added, and the feedback she's heard from family doctors – including her mother – is steering students away from the practice.
"The negative experiences that she's had, it definitely informed my choices and it's one of the reasons I ended up not going into family medicine. So there's been a lot of discontentment among a lot of family doctors in recent years, and I think it's one of the reasons you see the outcome that you do."
Johnston said the Alberta government is working with the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary to fill remaining positions through a "post-matching process with Alberta-based international medical graduates."
He also said $158 million from the 2023 budget will go to a Health Workforce Strategy "aimed at having the workforce in place to deliver the health services Albertans need today and in the future."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
How much does the monarchy cost Canadian taxpayers?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Silencing your notifications after work make you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Alleged thief wearing stolen security uniform breaks into multiple Calgary businesses
Multiple companies allege the same thief wearing a security uniform broke into their businesses Tuesday morning and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.
-
Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo kicks off with an expected 100,000 attendees over four days
Thousands of people lined Eighth Avenue in downtown Calgary to celebrate the opening of the 16th annual Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.
Saskatoon
-
Court considers recalling witnesses in trial of man accused of murdering his estranged wife
A Court of King's Bench justice will have to decide if Greg Fertuck is able to call two witnesses back to court for questioning in the latest delay surrounding the murder trial.
-
Sask. to transition to monthly reporting of COVID-19 cases
The Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report will transition to monthly reporting statistics, according to the Saskatchewan government.
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating collision between vehicle and pedestrian
Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in downtown Regina.
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian
One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.
Toronto
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
-
You could be fined over $100 in Ontario if your licence plate looks like this
Drivers in Ontario stand to be fined $110 if their licence plate look like this.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Montreal
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain. A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Major data breach at Queensway Carleton Hospital could affect 100,000 patients
The personal and health information of about 100,000 Queensway Carleton Hospital patients could be affected by a major data breach, the hospital said Friday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB retirees say they felt left in the dark after data compromised in cyberattack
In the wake of a cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board this past summer, some of the people impacted are raising questions about how it was handled.
-
Why grass experts say No Mow May might be a bad idea for local lawns
No Mow May campaigns are about to kick off, but experts at the University of Guelph warn that letting your grass grow could do more harm than good.
-
Cyclist left with serious injuries following December crash with WRPS cruiser: SIU
The province’s police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to believe a Waterloo regional police officer committed a crime when his cruiser collided with a man on a bike during an arrest, resulting in serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Sudbury widow makes emotional plea at Day of Mourning event
It was an emotional day inside Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium as workers came to the campus to take part in today's official National Day of Mourning.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
-
'I think it is proactive': Winnipeg has banned TikTok on all city devices
The City of Winnipeg has banned TikTok on all city devices, joining both the federal and provincial governments in the move.
-
Court approves $1.3M plan to keep physicians at Manitoba Clinic
A Manitoba justice has given the green light to a $1.3 million plan to keep physicians from leaving the Manitoba Clinic as it restructures.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver friends say they found hidden camera at Airbnb rental
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway to celebrate a milestone birthday turned into a scary situation for a group of friends.
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
-
Drunk, speeding driver sentenced for fatal North Vancouver crash that left 'carnage' in its wake
A driver who was drunk and going three times the speed limit when he crashed head-on into another vehicle – killing one of the occupants and severely injuring the other – has been sentenced to 40 months in prison by a B.C. judge.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
-
Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged
Two men who triggered hold-and-secure protocols at Royal Roads University and a nearby elementary school Thursday after they were spotted carrying a replica rifle will not be charged, police say.