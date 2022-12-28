'Unforeseen circumstances': West Edmonton shelter opening delayed
A temporary emergency shelter that was expected to open in west Edmonton in late December will not be ready for at least a couple more weeks.
The 209-bed facility inside the Bedfort Inn and Suites on Stony Plain Road and 155 Street is now likely to open in mid-January, a City of Edmonton spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
"Unforeseen circumstances have affected the opening date of the site. An update will be provided once the new opening date is confirmed," Noor Al-Henedy wrote in a statement.
"We are waiting for agreements to be finalized, which has been delayed in part by reduced office hours over the holiday break."
On Nov. 30, city council approved $7.5 million for the project from Edmonton's financial stabilization reserve. An announcement that day estimated an opening in four weeks.
The shelter will be operated by the Jasper Place Wellness Centre (JPWC) and the Tallcree Tribal Government.
Last month, Homeward Trust estimated there are 2,750 Edmontonians experiencing homelessness with about 1,250 of those people sleeping in emergency shelters or outside.
