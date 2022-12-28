'Unforeseen circumstances': West Edmonton shelter opening delayed

The Bedfort Inn & Suites in west Edmonton will become a homeless shelter after council approved funding on November 30, 2022 (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton.) The Bedfort Inn & Suites in west Edmonton will become a homeless shelter after council approved funding on November 30, 2022 (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island