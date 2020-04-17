EDMONTON -- COVID-19 may cost hundreds more of Edmonton school employees their jobs temporarily.

Edmonton Public Schools’ Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks and Superintendent Darrel Robertson are expected to speak at 1 p.m. about staff layoffs.

CUPE Alberta told CTV News Edmonton it has received word the jobs of 2,100 support staff will be affected.

The board has not confirmed the layoffs.

Support staff include educational assistants, clerical and custodial staff, and others.

On Thursday, Edmonton's Catholic school division announced 700 employees would be laid off, and cited education funding cuts as the cause.

On March 28, the provincial government said it would redirect about $128 million in education funding to Alberta's pandemic response.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said the cuts translated to a $5.7-million loss for the division.

The Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools district also has reduced staff in response to the government needing to redirect dollars to COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.