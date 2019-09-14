

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





A rare celestial sight lit up Edmonton’s night sky Friday.

Friday night’s full moon was called a Triskaideka-Micro-Harvest Moon.

It’s a Harvest Moon, because it’s the closest full moon to the autumn equinox, and it’s the first time one has been seen on Friday the 13th.

Triskadeika is the Greek word for 13.

Friday’s moon is also a Micro Moon. That’s when the moon appears smaller because the full moon occurs when the moon is at the furthest point in its orbit around the earth (known as the apogee). This is the opposite of a Super Moon.

The last Friday the 13th full moon was in October of 2000, but, that was a Hunter’s Moon, not a Harvest.

As Neil Young put it "Because I'm still in love with you /On this harvest moon". #yegwx #yeg #harvestmoon pic.twitter.com/undPZhzmtb — Kate Gunn (@KateGunn) September 14, 2019

This makes last night’s moon, a once-in-a-lifetime sighting.