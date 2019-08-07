Premier Jason Kenney will discuss his party's accomplishments this morning as the United Conservative Party enters its 100th day in office.

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming Premier Kenney's remarks at 9:30 a.m.

Since winning a majority government on April 16, 2019, the UCP government ended the carbon tax and enacted the 'turn off the taps' legislation to put more pressure on B.C. and its opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Kenney also created a $30 million Energy War Room to fight what he calls foreign-funded campaigns that attack Alberta's oil and gas industry.

Kenney's government took steps to reduce red tape and created a youth minimum wage.

