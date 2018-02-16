The United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) announced its members have ratified a new contract with the province, including a two year wage freeze and job security.

The agreement covers about 28,000 registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, and will run retroactive from April 2017, to March 31, 2020.

Officials said the three year agreement includes a provision to renegotiate wages in the third year.

The union said the deal includes a Letter of Understanding stating there will be no involuntary layoffs of RNS or RPNs or involuntary reductions in hours for the life of the agreement.

Alberta Health Services announced later Friday that the organization had also ratified the contract.

With files from The Canadian Press