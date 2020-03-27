EDMONTON -- An Edmonton bike shop that closed its doors due to the growing threat of COVID-19 will now offer private shopping and tune ups.

At the United Sport & Cycle's Old Strathcona location, customers will be able to book appointments online or by phone to fix their bike or buy a new one.

"We had many, many inquiries and we understood very clearly that our customers needto be able to access their local bike shop during this time. So this is one way that we could get creative," said marketing and operations manager Kelly Hodgson.

Customers who book a tune-up will drop off their bike and pick it up when the work is complete.

To book an appointment, go on the United Sport & Cycle website, or call 780-267-0109. The store is also continuing its free 24-hour delivery during the pandemic.

"United Sport & Cycle continues to take all the necessary precautionary measures during the emergence of COVID-19 and we continue to take our responsibility in flattening the curve seriously.