University of Alberta Students' Union disappointed by decision to drop mask mandate
Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be mandated to wear masks starting March 16.
While university administration still recommends masks, many students are not comfortable with the change, and it's something the Students' Union plans to fight.
Rowan Ley, president of the Students' Union, says they polled nearly 2,000 students on the issue, with 61 per cent indicating they would prefer mandatory masks until the end of the semester.
"You can choose not to go to a gym or not to go to a cafeteria where people are unmasked," Ley told CTV News Edmonton.
"But you have to go to crowded classrooms and lecture halls as a university student, so it's not fair to make people who might justifiably be uncomfortable go into a crowded space with lots of unmasked people."
When in-person classes resumed on Feb. 28, the university signalled it would maintain mandatory masking for the "immediate future."
Ley said the Students' Union made KN95 masks available to students, with 3,000 given out this past week.
"That's one other step we're doing to keep students safe," he said, adding that the university did not want to be part of the distribution program.
Andrew Sharman, U of A vice president facilities and operations, said the mask requirement has been suspended, not eliminated.
"They've not been deleted or removed because we all hope that this now moves to an endemic phase, but we want to be able to put restrictions back in should public health orders change," Sharman said.
For students Aly and Amanda Clip, the move to simply recommend mask-wearing is disappointing.
"I still feel like most of us should be wearing masks in the classrooms," Aly said. "There's like 400 people in our class, and we want to be still protected."
"I don't feel like I have a lot of autonomy in the choices that are even being made now," Amanda said. "So that's another frustration."
Demetrios Nicolaides, advanced education minister, said in a statement that Albertans are ready to move back to normal.
"Albertans want to get life back to normal with a clear and consistent province-wide approach," Nicolaides said. "It is my expectation that post-secondary institutions align their COVID policies with the direction of government."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who travelled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb
A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's defence minister said Sunday.
Calgary
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
-
Markstrom stops 19 pucks in shutout, Lindholm nets 30th as Flames blank Red Wings
It was more difficult than perhaps it should have been given Calgary's 31-5 edge in shots after two periods, but the red-hot Flames won again on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
Regina
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
Crews repair power outages in Newfoundland and Nova Scotia after windy storm
Newfoundland power crews were continuing to restore electricity Sunday evening to almost 1,200 customers after a strong wind and rain storm swept across the Atlantic region over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Man killed in snowmobile accident east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old man is dead after a snowmobiling accident in Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
-
Crash into hydro pole causes partial closure of major Cambridge road
A collision into a hydro pole in Cambridge has caused a major road to be partially closed off.
-
Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
Winnipeg
-
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
-
What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
-
How Andrew Harris is using coffee to give back to the community
Hometown hero Andrew Harris is using a popular caffeinated drink to give back to the community.
Vancouver
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
-
Ottawa urged to pause proposed B.C. port expansion, consider alternative plan
A plan to build a new shipping container terminal the size of nearly 144 football fields at a major Metro Vancouver port has sparked a rival proposal along with concerns for endangered orcas and the salmon they depend on.
Vancouver Island
-
Chocolates, hash browns, mushroom jerky sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredients
In the last three days, three different companies have issued recalls of food products sold in B.C. due to the inclusion of ingredients that were not declared on the labels.
-
New community health centre opening this week in Greater Victoria
A new community health centre will open this week in Greater Victoria, before its ongoing renovation and expansion is complete.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.