University of Alberta unveils strategic plan to boost enrollment by 35% in next decade
The city's and province's largest post-secondary institution has grand plans to become even larger over the next decade, fueled by supply and demand.
All the University of Alberta needs now is for the province to increase its funding.
Bill Flanagan, president and vice-chancellor of the 115-year-old Edmonton school, outlined the U of A's strategic plan to boost enrollment numbers by 35 per cent, from its current 44,000 student base to 60,000 within 10 years.
Of those 16,000, Flanagan said 10,000 would be domestic, primarily students from Alberta.
"We can do it just with the demographic growth rate here in Alberta," Flanagan said at an event launching the plan. "We want to be there for young Albertans to provide them with all of the opportunity they seek and all of the post-secondary learning opportunities they seek so that they can go forward in their careers and in their lives and stay in Alberta and see those opportunities right here in Alberta."
Along with the growth plan, the strategy advocates for the school's continued move upwards in global rankings to be among the world's top 50 research universities and top 3 in Canada.
Christian Fotang, president of the University of Alberta Students' Union, said his group wants to ensure students' needs are adequately serviced if numbers swell because of the school's "very ambitious plan."
"We have to make sure that experience — whether it's with housing, whether it's with academic support — that they have those things there for them," Fotang said. "And our role, as a students' union, is to make sure the university is pressured to have the resources needed to look after those students. It's going to take a lot of work with the university and with government and all stakeholders to provide those supports for students."
In order for the university to meet future demand, Flanagan said the provincial government "will have a very important role."
"We can only grow by 10,000 domestic students in partnership with the Government of Alberta," said Flanagan, adding the U of A would be looking for an additional $140 million per year from the government in addition to tuition revenue, which is capped. "Tuition won't cover the cost of educating these additional students, so we need to partner with the Government of Alberta to secure the funding to permit growth at this scale.
"I'm encouraged because the Minister of Advanced Education has said a number of times she's aware of the labour shortages in Alberta, we're a growing population, a growing economy, and we need to invest in providing young Albertans with all of the opportunities they seek right here at home so that they can have the careers and the lives that they want right here in Alberta."
In a statement, Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney said the Alberta government is committed to working with education stakeholders "to ensure we can meet forecasted workforce demands as our economy continues to grow and diversify and to keep Alberta moving forward," referencing recent provincial 'Targeted Enrolment Expansion' funding of $364 million to create 17,000 more enrollment spaces by 2026.
Sawhney also mentioned an increase in the monthly payment for the Alberta Student Grant to $425 "to help ease pressure on student budgets" and the availability of $1.1 billion from the province for student loans.
Flanagan acknowledged the province has already funded "substantial enrollment growth over the last two years" for the U of A. And while the university endured major budget cuts in 2020 that saw it lose $100 million in government funding, Flanagan — who was appointed the school's 14th president in September that year — said the recent funding boost came due to an increase in enrolment and subsequent expenses.
"It isn't really a question of compensating for the cuts — the cuts are passed, and we restructured in order to deal with the cuts," he said. "We're in a strong position going forward. As we obtain more funding, what we're going to be able to do is invest in the faculty, staff, resources and facilities to accommodate the additional students."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges after collapse of plea deal
Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.
Calgary
-
Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a person at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. man extradited to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has been extradited to Belfast, Ireland to face charges for sexual offences that occurred in the 1970s.
-
Ottawa didn't inform Saskatchewan of claims against key trade partner India: minister
Saskatchewan says it has not been contacted by Ottawa about security concerns with a key trade partner since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations that India's government played a role in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Regina
-
Regina mother charged with murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
University of Regina track coach stripped of duties after misconduct allegations
A University of Regina coach has been suspended from a national athletics organization following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving young athletes.
-
Ottawa didn't inform Saskatchewan of claims against key trade partner India: minister
Saskatchewan says it has not been contacted by Ottawa about security concerns with a key trade partner since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations that India's government played a role in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
‘You have to make some choices’: Monctonians react to inflation hike
It's getting more and more difficult for Moncton residents to deal with inflation and the rising cost of gas.
Toronto
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
-
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow heading to Ottawa next week to plea for financial aid
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will head to Ottawa next week in a bid to convince the federal government to sign on to a new fiscal framework, following a provincial promise to help tackle the city’s structural deficit.
-
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
Montreal
-
'It's disgusting': Liberals blast Quebec minister over surgery wait list for cancer patients
Nearly 1,000 Quebecers with cancer have been waiting more than 56 days for oncology surgery, Liberal health critic André Fortin deplored Tuesday.
-
Federal Liberals face blowback from voters after Housefather demotion
There continues to be a lot of angry reactions to the news that the Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, Anthony Housefather, was demoted, especially from some residents in his riding.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Incoming Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at Sens Charity Golf Tournament
It was a star-studded event at the Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday, but among all the NHL stars in attendance, all eyes were on incoming Senators owner Michael Andlauer.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Kitchener
-
K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to continue operations
"Our situation has gone from dire to desperate. We do not have a long runway left," past symphony chair Heather Galt says.
-
Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October
New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
-
Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
Vancouver
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
B.C. to introduce new disaster management laws to address preparedness, mitigation
British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province will soon introduce new laws to govern responses to increasingly frequent natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding.
-
'Holy crap': Surrey woman's first thought when she discovered $1M lotto win
Yvonne Kerman was in Surrey's Central City mall when she first learned she was a millionaire.
Vancouver Island
-
After fire repairs, Mustard Seed Street Church welcomes community back inside
On Tuesday, the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank in Victoria was showing off the results of its rebuild after a devastating fire damaged the premises in March.
-
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.
-
Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada
Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."