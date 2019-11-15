EDMONTON -- University of Alberta and MacEwan University students will protest the UCP government's post-secondary cuts at the legislature Monday.

In its 2019 Budget, the province said it would reduce post-secondary spending from $5.4 billion this year to $4.8 billion in 2022-23.

The University of Alberta says the budget resulted in a $44-million cut to its operating grant and $35 million being revoked for infrastructure plans.

"At the same time, current and prospective students will be facing thousands of dollars of additional costs for their education between dramatic increases to tuition, student loan interest rate hikes, and eliminated tuition and education tax credits," read a joint statement by the University of Alberta's Students' Union, Graduate Students' Association, Association of Academic Staff and Non-Academic Staff Association.

After the budget was released, MacEwan University said an expected $17-million shortfall could result in layoffs and more expensive education.

On Monday, the "Students Not Silent" march will walk toward the Alberta legislature at 11:30 a.m.