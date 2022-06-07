Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert school

An investigation is underway after a man got onto a school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.

According to Cunningham Transport, the bus driver had left the bus unattended outside a Save-On Foods in St. Albert on Tuesday morning when a man got on the bus, searched around for valuables, and then went to sleep in one of the back seats.

The bus driver reportedly did not realize the man was on the bus and continued on to pick up the children on the route.

Shortly before the bus arrived at École Secondaire Sainte Marguerite d'Youville, the bus driver was informed that the man was on the bus.

The police were called when the bus arrived at the school, but Mounties say the man was not apprehended.

All of the children arrived safely at school.

“Our priority is to ensure students have a safe journey to and from school. When a safety breach occurs on our bus routes, we take this very seriously and work with our bus contractors to ensure student safety,” reads a letter sent to parents by Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools. “If your child has any concerns or questions, please encourage them to speak directly with their school counsellor or teacher.”

Cunningham Transport says the driver has been suspended until further notice.