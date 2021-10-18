Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race

EDMONTON -

Incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger lost her seat in Edmonton’s Anirniq ward to newcomer Erin Rutherford Monday night.

The close race between the women in the city’s northwest corner was called at midnight.

With all of the polls reporting, final counts placed Rutherford with 26.14 per cent of the vote and Esslinger with 24.66 per cent.

Rutherford’s lead over Esslinger consisted of 266 votes.

Competing candidates Tyler Zutz and Ali Haymour did not finish far behind, with 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Mark Davies received 1,285 votes, or 7.1 per cent of ballots cast.

The counts are Edmonton Elections’ unofficial results; Elections Alberta will certify the counts, as well as publish the senate and referendum results, on Oct. 26.