Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race

MEC is bringing back its old logo

Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Germany and Denmark repatriate women and children from Syria. Will Canada follow?

An Access to Information request by CTV News shows that when Canada learned that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria, the response was hesitant and minimal—and it appears little has changed, writes London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in an exclusive piece for CTVNews.ca.

