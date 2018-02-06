Town officials in Beaumont have released unofficial results from Monday’s byelection, to fill a seat left vacant after a counciller was asked to step down over an unpaid utility bill.

According to unofficial results posted on the town's website, Steven vanNieuwkerk received 410 votes – the most out of the eight candidates vying for the seat.

Kerry Bauer came in second, with 310 votes.

The councillor elected in October, 2017 who had to step down, Sabrina Powers, also ran for the seat again. She received 155 votes.