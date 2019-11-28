Unplanned power outage in Devon affecting 2,160 Fortis customers
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 10:55AM MST Last Updated Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:06AM MST
A power outage in Devon affected more than 2,000 Fortis Alberta customers Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (FortisAlberta.ca)
Thousands of households and businesses in Devon are without power in what Fortis Alberta calls an unplanned outage.
The power provider reported the outage began at 10:27 a.m. and affects 2,160 customers.
A reason for the outage has not been given and Fortis said restoration of power was in progress.
It was expected to be complete by 1 p.m.
More to come…