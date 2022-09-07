'Unsafe and irresponsible' drone usage during Jasper firefight temporarily grounds helicopters

Two more people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.

As ground crews on Tuesday laid hose and sprinklers along the south perimeter of Chetamon Wildfire, about 15 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite, fire specialists took to the air to get an updated look at its size.

At the remote north end of the fire, eight helicopters with buckets dropped water in an attempt to cool and suppress the flames.

That is until, they were stood down because of two illegal drones.

"All eight helicopters had to sit down until we were able to confirm that the drones were no longer flying in the air," Katie Ellsworth, a fire management officer with Parks Canada, told reporters on Wednesday. "This means that critical fire suppression operations were halted and in this case, it was for approximately an hour in the middle of the peak burning period."

Not only is drone usage prohibited in Canada's national parks without a permit, drones are considered an extra hazard aircraft operators need to consider while fighting wildfires, in addition to thick smoke, heavy winds, high flames at lower altitudes, and a dynamic airspace.

Ellsworth called drone usage during the wildfire "unsafe and irresponsible."

"If this activity occurs during a very active wildfire day, it could result in an increase in fire behaviour, it could result in the injury or death of a firefighter, and if there is an interaction between a drone and a helicopter while they're flying, it could be catastrophic to the pilot and the helicopter."

In total, three drone operators have been reported flying over Chetamon Wildfire. The first was reported along Highway 16, the main route through the national park, on Sept. 4.

"Drone users violating Parks Canada regulations, especially the airspace near the Chetamon wildfire, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," Parks Canada has said.

Those at the controls face up to a $25,000 fine.

Park residents and users were asked to report illegal activity to the park's dispatch at 780-852-6155.

The latest information on Jasper National Park closures is available online.