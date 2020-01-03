EDMONTON -- Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is on scene at the Southfort Ridge neighbourhood in response to an unspecified threat.

The area has been contained, and police are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

Residents in the area reported that Red Canyon Way was blocked as a result of the investigation. They also noted that RCMP officers were carrying assault rifles.

Police are also asking the public not to post photos of the officer’s locations online.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.