Unvaccinated Alberta students told to stay home if household member gets COVID-19

Edmonton -

Alberta Health is now recommending unvaccinated kids with a close COVID-19 contact in their household stay home from school for two weeks.

Back in July, the province stopped requiring close contacts of positive cases to quarantine. The Edmonton Public School Board’s Back to School Plan published in August states that “quarantine is not required for close contacts under current provincial direction."

But an update to the province’s “COVID-19 Alberta Health Daily Checklist” for children under 18 now shows that if a child is not fully immunized and has been a household contact of a positive case in the last two weeks, the “child should stay home and NOT attend school, childcare, and/or other activities for 14 days from the last day of exposure and monitor for symptoms."

A household contact is someone who lives in the same residence, or who has had frequent, long-duration, close-range interactions.

The checklist applies to all students who attend Kindergarten to Grade 12. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in Canada for use in children under 12 years old.

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Health for clarification on when this change was added to the checklist, and why.