The Edmonton area is expected to get a blast of winter weather this weekend, but not as much as initially predicted.

Environment Canada has downgraded the winter storm warning to a snowfall warning for the area.

There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Lloydminster, Vermilion and Wainwright areas.

Winter Storm Warning for #yeg has been downgraded to a Snowfall Warning by Environment Canada. #yegwx — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) March 2, 2018

CTV Edmonton chief meteorologist Josh Classen said Edmonton can anticipate between two and 10 centimetres of snow by the end of Saturday.

Environment Canada said there may be winds gusting up to 50 km/h, resulting in blowing snow.

If the city gets more than 10 centimeters, it will issue a seasonal parking ban. Anyone who parks in a seasonal area could be slapped with a fine or have their vehicle towed.