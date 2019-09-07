About 20 people were displaced by an apartment fire in southeast Edmonton Saturday night.

The call came in at 7:28 p.m. about a blaze at 2366 Millbourne Road.

A total of nine fire crews arrived on scene approximately five minutes later, with an additional four responding around 8 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says early reports indicated the blaze started in a unit on the building's second floor, and investigators are looking into reports the fire started in a kitchen.

There were no reported injuries.

Up to 20 people slept in hotels, officials said. There was no word as of Sunday afternoon when they would get to go home.

Four suites sustained significant damage, causing an estimated $550,000 in damages.