Years after the Katz Group first outlined plans for the Ice District, details on one of the last major developments bordering the plaza at the centre of the district were released to a city committee.

Details released Tuesday showed the mixed-use building – a residential high-rise and a podium to be built on the former Greyhound depot lands called Block BG – would not include some specific amenities that were in the original plan.

The podium portion of the building has been reduced from four storeys to two.

The building originally had space for a movie theatre on the ground floors, but as of Tuesday night the movie theatre appeared to no longer be a part of the development.

“There was a cinema, a two-storey cinema…located on the south side, that’s since gone,” Darrell Halliwell with DIALOG Design said a Tuesday’s meeting. “On the north side we had another level of commercial space, and one level of full amenity for the residential side.

“We’ve redistributed the residential side partly into the podium, partly into the lower part of the tower, and brought it down two floors.”

In a construction update dating back to the fall of 2017, the development still featured a Cineplex movie theatre, and said the retail podium section of the development would be completed in 2019, with the 568 suite residential rental tower opening to residents in 2020.

CTV News has reached out to Cineplex for comment but has not heard back.

The podium was also meant to include a rooftop garden – those plans have also been taken off the table. Halliwell told officials that detail was not considered to be “economically viable.”

