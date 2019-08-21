The government is expected to give an update on the twinning of Highway 15 near Fort Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver will make the announcement in Fort Saskatchewan, along with the Mayor Gale Katchur and the area's MLA, Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk.

Design work to twin the Highway 15 bridge over the North Saskatchewan River into Fort Saskatchewan began in 2017.

In March, the government announced construction would begin this summer and twinning work would be done by the end of 2019.

The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic in 2021.

Currently, the bridge—built in 1957—is the only river crossing into the city, and has one lane of traffic in each direction.

Officials say vehicles cross the bridge an estimated 23,000 times a day, and that traffic has increased by 50 per cent since 2009.

When announced, the construction project was broken into two phases: the first would see the twinning of Highway 15 between the intersections of Highway 28A and 37. The second stage would focus on twinning Highway 15 east of Highway 37, across the river to east of the 99 Avenue overpass in Fort Saskatchewan.

The cost of the entire project is estimated between $120 million and $150 million.