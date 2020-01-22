EDMONTON -- Representatives from the Regional Transit Services Commission (RTSC) Transition team will share a major report on their progress Wednesday.

Thirteen municipalities in the capital region are considering integrated transit services:

Beaumont

Devon

Edmonton

Fort Saskatchewan

Leduc

Leduc County

Morinville

Parkland County

St. Albert

Spruce Grove

Strathcona County

Stony Plain

Sturgeon County

The transition team was tasked with mapping out how the feasibility of a RTSC and how it could operate.

The RTSC must get approval from the Government of Alberta before it can officially begin operations.

More details to come...