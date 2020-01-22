Update on regional transit service between 13 municipalities
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 8:15AM MST
EDMONTON -- Representatives from the Regional Transit Services Commission (RTSC) Transition team will share a major report on their progress Wednesday.
Thirteen municipalities in the capital region are considering integrated transit services:
- Beaumont
- Devon
- Edmonton
- Fort Saskatchewan
- Leduc
- Leduc County
- Morinville
- Parkland County
- St. Albert
- Spruce Grove
- Strathcona County
- Stony Plain
- Sturgeon County
The transition team was tasked with mapping out how the feasibility of a RTSC and how it could operate.
The RTSC must get approval from the Government of Alberta before it can officially begin operations.
