A dog owner is thanking an unconventional strategy for helping them find their lost pet.

Aria, a wolf-hybrid dog, spent much of the week evading capture after getting loose at the Calgary airport.

The dog was rescued four years ago by a woman in Oklahoma City, but after noticing behavioural changes, knew she needed to find a new home for her with a big yard and cooler climate.

Jeanine Rebsomen, who has raised wolf-hybrid dogs, agreed to raise Aria on her large farm near Edmonton.

The dog was put on a flight from Houston to Calgary where Jeanine was to pick her up on Sunday.

“We had to wait three hours because there was a suspicious package left in the arrivals area at the Calgary airport so everybody was kept in their planes including the dog,” said Rebsomen.

“So she was in the plane in her kennel, which was a new experience for her, for a very long time. Three hours over time, the amount of time she should have been.”

Rebsomen hoped to pick her up inside WestJet’s cargo building but was told the dog had to be loaded onto her own vehicle outside.

“That’s where we took her out of her kennel and she kind of went nuts. We were brand new to her and she slipped her collar and took off,” Rebsomen said. “I thought, what are we gonna do? [I had a] fear is she gonna get hit? How are we gonna catch her, she doesn’t know us.”

She called the airport, animal control and made posts on social media.

“The airport authority called and say ‘Hey we have her in a confined space.’ We got really, really excited. We went there but unfortunately she was too scared. She ran away from their vehicles and she made it through the fence onto the tarmack,” Rebsomen said.

They checked out every location that people posted seeing Aria but for days, the dog eluded capture.

“She was doing a really good job at keeping me posted but I told her, I was, like, I wish I could be up there helping,” said Courtney Curtis, Aria’s former owner. “I just wanted to be out on the grounds walking around because I had a good feeling. I knew that if she saw me—she saw someone familiar—that she would be receptive to that,” Curtis said.

With help from family, Rebsomen collected enough airmiles to fly Curtis to Calgary to help with the search. She arrived Thursday afternoon. Rebsomen said they began working with a company the airport hired to help capture the dog.

“She talked about leaving scent with urine, leaving scent with liver treats and stuff, dried liver and we set some of that out,” said Rebsomen.

“I peed in a cup and I went and I spread it out in an area that she was known to be seen in multiple times and I was just walking around with the blanket,” Curtis said.

Curtis brought toys and items from home hoping Aria would be attracted to the familiar scent.

“I knew that the blanket, she had it in the car with her before she got on the plane and it was the one she cuddled in at home so I knew the blanket would be our best bet.”

On Thursday night, the search party spotted a silhouette of a dog.

“Once she came into the headlights I knew immediately it was her and it didn’t take her very long at all to run right up to me and it was the best feeling ever,” she said.

“She was sniffing towards Courtney and then she picked up her scent and it was joy, it was ecstatic, it just made me cry,” Rebsomen recalled.

With help from Curtis, Aria is settling into her new home in Edmonton and getting to know her new owner. Curtis said she plans to make regular visits. “She is family. She will always be family.”

