Urn with dad's ashes missing after truck break-in
Adam Mandryk is looking for the urn that held the ashes of his father, Bill Lacroix, pictured right, which went missing after his vehicle was broken into May 23, 2020. (Photos provided.)
EDMONTON -- An Edmontonian is driving solo after the urn holding his father's ashes was stolen Saturday night from his centre console.
"Dad was a truck driver his whole life and loved being on the road," Adam Mandryk told CTV News Edmonton.
"It was a way to keep him close to me. We would have some conversations and drive past some places that I had been with him."
But on Saturday, Mandryk's truck was broken into in the Riverdale community. The urn holding Bill Lacroix's ashes and which sat next to Mandryk on his drives was missing.
"First thing I look for was dad's urn and it wasn't where it was. I searched the truck; maybe it had, you know, gotten thrown somewhere, maybe they'd left it."
Mandryk has reported the crime to police, but he's hoping the public may be able to help, too.
"Honestly, even just getting in to my truck every day reminds me that Dad's not there and that it was taken."