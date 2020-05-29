EDMONTON -- An Edmontonian is driving solo after the urn holding his father's ashes was stolen Saturday night from his centre console.

"Dad was a truck driver his whole life and loved being on the road," Adam Mandryk told CTV News Edmonton.

"It was a way to keep him close to me. We would have some conversations and drive past some places that I had been with him."

But on Saturday, Mandryk's truck was broken into in the Riverdale community. The urn holding Bill Lacroix's ashes and which sat next to Mandryk on his drives was missing.

"First thing I look for was dad's urn and it wasn't where it was. I searched the truck; maybe it had, you know, gotten thrown somewhere, maybe they'd left it."

Mandryk has reported the crime to police, but he's hoping the public may be able to help, too.

If anyone in the Edmonton area finds this I would be internally grateful for its safe return.Was stolen from my truck in Riverdale. Dad was a truck driver so kept him with me in my truck for road trips. Please share @WanyeGretz @OilersnationHQ @jsbmbaggedmilk pic.twitter.com/VeMp745pQd — Mandeeeeez (@Mandeeeeez) May 28, 2020

"Honestly, even just getting in to my truck every day reminds me that Dad's not there and that it was taken."