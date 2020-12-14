EDMONTON -- A local organization is encouraging people to donate their gently used tablets and smart phones to help seniors connect with their families this holiday season.

The donation drive is run by Project Joy, an organization that formed in the early days of the pandemic in response to the isolation caused by the first lockdown.

The group is now putting out another call for iPhone 5s or higher as well as Android devices no more than three-four years old. The devices will then be sanitized and personal information wiped before being handed off to care centres in need.

The founder of Project Joy, Emily Jenks, explained the need for these devices heading into the holiday season.

“I think this time of year is really hard for a lot of people, especially when they’re alone,” she said. “If we can get these devices out to help isolated seniors, it could make all the difference for their mental health.”

The project is named after Jenks’ granny, who spent her last years in a continuing care facility.

“My heart just breaks, because I cant imagine how scary this must be for the people in the facilities as well as the families that can’t see them and comfort them at this time. So I hope that this can bring just a bit of joy for all involved.”

Project Joy has partnered with London Drugs for the last push into the holiday season. Edmontonians can drop off their devices at any London Drugs location in Alberta.

Jenks says she would love to see 1,000 devices donated across Alberta, and hopes for 200-300 in Edmonton to fulfill the current need.

Devices can be donated until Dec. 23. Laptops are currently not being accepted due to how difficult they are to properly sanitize.

You can learn more or see if their device is eligible online.