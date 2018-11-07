Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Usher who stopped Rogers Place kiss ‘disappointed me’: Jack White
File
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 6:01PM MST
Jack White was disappointed to learn a Rogers Place usher stopped two women who were kissing at his show last Friday.
This photo is a lesbian couple sharing a kiss at a Beatles concert in 1964 while the rest of the crowd screamed for the band. This is one of my favorite photos because of how beautiful the situation is; they are hiding in plain sight. Its 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide. The news that two women were stopped from kissing during my show in Edmonton really disappointed me. At the next show in Calgary I dedicated the song “love interruption” to the two women and encouraged everyone in the crowd to kiss their loved ones. Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can. -Jack White III
Allyson MacIvor told CTV News she kissed her friend when Seven Nation Army, one of her favourite songs, was playing.
“We instantly got stopped by the usher, and she said ‘I’m sorry, this is not allowed here,’” recalled MacIvor.
“I was like, ‘Excuse me, what do you mean?’ and she said, ‘This is not allowed here, this is inappropriate, if you have an issue you can talk to my manager.’”
In a statement to CTV News, Oilers Entertainment Group said:
“Oilers Entertainment Group and Rogers Place are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all guests. This incident does not align with our values and we take a zero tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. We unequivocally welcome and support all members of the LGBTQ community.”
MacIvor said the AGM of Rogers Place reached out to her and apologized.