Jack White was disappointed to learn a Rogers Place usher stopped two women who were kissing at his show last Friday.

Allyson MacIvor told CTV News she kissed her friend when Seven Nation Army, one of her favourite songs, was playing.

“We instantly got stopped by the usher, and she said ‘I’m sorry, this is not allowed here,’” recalled MacIvor.

“I was like, ‘Excuse me, what do you mean?’ and she said, ‘This is not allowed here, this is inappropriate, if you have an issue you can talk to my manager.’”

In a statement to CTV News, Oilers Entertainment Group said:

“Oilers Entertainment Group and Rogers Place are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all guests. This incident does not align with our values and we take a zero tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. We unequivocally welcome and support all members of the LGBTQ community.”

MacIvor said the AGM of Rogers Place reached out to her and apologized.