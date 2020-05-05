Utility deferral announcement expected Tuesday afternoon
EDMONTON -- The government house leader says he’ll be asking the Alberta legislature to reconvene Wednesday to debate legislation regarding utility payments.
Jason Nixon will reveal more details Tuesday during a 12:30 p.m. announcement, but said in a government release the proposed bill would "allow Albertans and businesses affected by COVID-19 to defer their utility payments."
