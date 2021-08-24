EDMONTON -- Edmonton's NHL arena and major concert venue will ask guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

If ticket holders cannot provide proof of full immunization two weeks before event day, they will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result from an approved tester taken within 48 hours of the event's scheduled start time.

"After careful deliberation with stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our fans and Alberta Health, we believe these changes are not only vital to the safety of our fans and staff, but also critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we welcome fans back to our venue and do our part for the safe reopening our city, province and country," read a statement from Oiler Entertainment Group's director of hockey communications, Jamie Cartmell.

In order for proof of vaccination – either electronic or paper records – to be accepted at the venue's entrance, guests will need to have been vaccinated for 14 days.

More details on how the policy will be implemented will come in a future update, Cartmell told CTV News Edmonton.

The changes will take effect Sept. 28, when the Oilers play their first pre-season game, and last for the "foreseeable future."

OEG employees, volunteers and contractors are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 14.

Edmonton Elks fans were not required at the start of the CFL season to provide proof of vaccination, a negative test, or wear masks at games. On Tuesday, a team spokesperson said "conversations around fan vaccination requirements will be occurring."