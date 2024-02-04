EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount

    Work on a section of Stony Plain Road near 125 Street was expected to begin Feb. 3 and continue for around a month. (Source: City of Edmonton)
    Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.

    Crews were expected to begin drainage work along a section on Stony Plain Road and 125 Street Sunday.

    During construction, access to and from Stony Plain Road at 125 Street will be closed. Access to alleys east and west of 125 Street will also be affected, and drivers are asked to use 124 Street or 126 Street as detours.

    The city said work will last around a month, depending on weather conditions.

    Work will be limited to between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, crews will start at 9 a.m. and work until 7 p.m.

    Pedestrian access is expected to remain with temporary detours in place.

      

