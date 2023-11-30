EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Valley Line Southeast LRT train involved in crash, no injuries reported

    A white SUV was involved in a crash with a Valley Line Southeast LRT train on Nov. 30, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) A white SUV was involved in a crash with a Valley Line Southeast LRT train on Nov. 30, 2023. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    No injuries were reported after a crash involving an LRT in Edmonton on Thursday morning.

    The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at 75 Street and Roper Road.

    Police say an SUV turning eastbound from Roper Road onto 75 Street stopped on the tracks and was hit by a train.

    LRT service was temporarily suspended on the Valley Line Southeast between Millbourne/Woodvale and Bonnie Doon because of the collision.

    A spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service says the train was returning to the garage when the crash happened, and no passengers were on board. 

