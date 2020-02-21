The Edmonton Police Service is adding new training to further improve communication between officers and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

It is part of the service's reconciliation initiative, launched in May 2019 when Chief Dale McFee apologized to the LGBTQ2S+ community on behalf of EPS.

The consultation process included interviews, focus groups, online surveys and social media engagement.

“We received some very valuable feedback from the community and from our own members on how we can do better,” McFee said in a written release.

EPS will develop a new LGBTQ2S+ Recruit Training Module to include in members' inclusivity and bias awareness training. It will be mandatory for all members and will include participation from the community.

In an effort to build trust, EPS has created a new police liaison coordinator position that will focus on communication and collaboration with community members around parades, protests and public gatherings.

“This is a major step to building trust,” McFee said. “This is a tool to help those with traumatic and negative experiences understand and prepare for situations that will involve the police, and how the police will present themselves, and their role.”

Other changes include:

Gender-inclusive language modifications

Alternate medical screening and detainment options for people who identify as trans and non-binary

Working on a more specific inclusivity strategy for recruitment

According to EPS, there are also several long term strategies that will be implemented over the next 12 months.