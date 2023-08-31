Van explodes, catches fire in Oliver Thursday
A van exploded and caught fire in an Oliver parking lot on Aug. 31, 2023. (Credit: Nicolas Parada)
Emergency crews were called to the Oliver area on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, firefighters arrived at 100 Avenue and 112 Street and discovered that a van had exploded and caught fire.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control before noon.
At least one apartment building appears to have been damaged as a result of the fire, and a vehicle parked nearby had a shattered window.
A damaged canister could also be seen at the scene.
No injuries were reported.