EDMONTON -- Imagine Van Gogh The Original Immersive Exhibition has announced a new date to open at the Edmonton Expo Centre, after multiple postponements due to COVID-19.

Organizers are planning to open doors to the public on July 6 when Alberta could potentially be in Stage 3 of its reopening plan.

Valid tickets will be honoured and automatically transition over to the new dates. New tickets will be issued by email.

For further information on ticket exchanges or refunds, head to the website.