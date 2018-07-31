Police in Red Deer are searching for a van stolen from funeral home with a dead man inside Tuesday morning.

The van, a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country with Alberta license plate 72M 682, was stolen from the Parkland Funeral Home’s parking lot at 6:30 a.m., RCMP said.

Mounties are looking for the stolen van with the assistance of a helicopter.

“This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back,” Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the van’s whereabouts is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.