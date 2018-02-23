Police at the Edmonton International Airport have charged a Vancouver man with fraud, over an attempted false baggage claim in November, 2017.

RCMP said on November 7, 2017, a man flew to Edmonton from Toronto, and when at EIA, approached Westjet Baggage Services and said his luggage was missing – police said he made a substantial monetary claim.

An investigation by the airline refuted the claim, and police were contacted.

On Friday, RCMP said Alister Toma, 42, has been charged with fraud under $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom on March 29.