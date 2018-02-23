Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Vancouver man charged with fraud over false baggage claim at Edmonton airport
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 2:29PM MST
Police at the Edmonton International Airport have charged a Vancouver man with fraud, over an attempted false baggage claim in November, 2017.
RCMP said on November 7, 2017, a man flew to Edmonton from Toronto, and when at EIA, approached Westjet Baggage Services and said his luggage was missing – police said he made a substantial monetary claim.
An investigation by the airline refuted the claim, and police were contacted.
On Friday, RCMP said Alister Toma, 42, has been charged with fraud under $5,000.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Leduc courtroom on March 29.