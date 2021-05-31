EDMONTON -- Mounties say a series of neighbourhood vandalism and thefts in Whitecourt, Alta. are being investigated.

According to police, between last Tuesday and Friday, they received nine complaints of break-and-enters to garages and residences between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Multiple neighbourhoods have been targeted throughout Whitecourt, RCMP say.

The series of break-ins resulted in the theft of a vehicle, ATV, multiple bicycles, and personal identification documents.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them at 780-779-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Whitecourt is approximately 177 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.