Transit users woke up to a shattered mess Friday morning with nearly two dozen bus shelters being struck by vandals.

Bus shelters in the area of Silverberry Road and Tamarak were confirmed to be vandalized, with many of the shelters glass windows being shattered.

EPS believe the damages to be at least $20,000 worth.

The City of Edmonton believes that at least 19 shelters were hit, with possibly more to be discovered.

Police say they have charged one youth in connection with the vandalism, however, it’s believed there are likely more suspects.

