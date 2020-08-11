EDMONTON -- A plaque with information about Frank Oliver that was vandalized in July has been removed and will undergo a review before it can be returned.

Parks Canada said they are responsible for the plaque and removed it on Monday.

“The text will undergo a review to ensure the more complex and sensitive history of this subject is reflected, in consultation with local Indigenous organizations and Edmontonians,” said Megan Damini with Parks Canada.

“National historic places, persons, and events have profound importance to Canada… However, it is important, at all times, to reflect on the past in the context of the present.”

Damini says that reviews like the one the plaque will undergo can sometimes, “result in changes, including changes to the reasons for designation, name of the designation, and changes to the language used in plaque text, to more fully reflect all views of history.”

The plaque belongs to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada (HSMBC) and commemorated Frank Oliver’s designation as a historic person. It was located in the Hotel Macdonald courtyard in downtown Edmonton.

This plaque, along with another one bearing Oliver’s image, was vandalized with red paint on July 20.

The plaque with Oliver’s face was not removed Monday, as Damini said Parks Canada is not responsible for it.

Procura, which owns the land the plaques sit on, also stated it wasn't responsible for it, saying the City of Edmonton was.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the city for comment, but has not received a reply. As of Tuesday the second plaque was still in place.