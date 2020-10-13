EDMONTON -- City crews are cleaning up shattered glass after dozens of bus shelters were smashed overnight in north Edmonton.

According to one worker, at least 30 shelters in the Belle Rive and Ozerna neighbourhoods were damaged.

Crews were cleaning up and replacing the glass on shelters along 160 Avenue and 167 Avenue between 82 Street and 97 Street on Tuesday morning.

This vandalism spree comes less than a month after 80 bus shelters were smashed in Edmonton’s south side.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the city for information on the extent of the damage.

More details to come...