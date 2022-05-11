Vehicle crashes into south Edmonton Goodwill Donation Centre

An SUV crashed into a Goodwill Donation Centre in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

A photo tweeted by Goodwill shows an SUV just inside the donation centre, damage to the entrance, and Edmonton police officers outside.

We appreciate ALL donations to help support our mission. Just next time you're thinking of donating a car...please do it in a different way...

Our Edwards location in #yeg is closed until further notice. Please make donations to 3803 Calgary Trail NW pic.twitter.com/SFUntw0ISz — Goodwill Alberta (@GoodwillAB) May 11, 2022

The Edwards location on 37 Avenue and 91 Street will be closed until further notice, Goodwill tweeted, and donations are encouraged at the Calgary Trail site.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.