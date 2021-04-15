EDMONTON -- A vehicle crashed through a dental office in north Edmonton Thursday morning.

Police told CTV News Edmonton at Swish Dental, located at 168 Avenue and 127 Street, that a vehicle rammed through a cement and steel barrier on the sidewalk and lodged itself inside.

Much of the dental equipment inside the office was destroyed.

The driver was not injured and there was no one inside the dental office, EPS said.

The crash is under investigation.