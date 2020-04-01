EDMONTON -- Two people broke into a north Edmonton Chevrolet dealership Wednesday morning and stole a vehicle worth $23,000.

Video surveillance from the Northgate Chevrolet Buick GMC Limited Partnership shows the thieves drive a 2017 Fiat 500 out of the business’ showroom around 4:50 a.m.

In the footage, the person driving the stolen car picks up a second person then heads north on 97 Street.

While breaking in, they damaged the building and keyboard — but so far, that’s the extent of the theft and damage the dealership has noted.

“The guys are still doing inventory right now to see where we’re at,” general manager Mike Lowe told CTV News Edmonton.

No one was at the store at the time.

Police confirmed they are investigating a report of break in 132 Avenue and 97 Street Wednesday morning, but said only preliminary work had been done.

An insurance claim will be made, but Lowe couldn’t estimate how much damage had been caused.

The theft comes at a time when businesses are also managing the economic ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve definitely been impacted. I know there’s a lot of other companies in the same situation as us,” Lowe said.

“But we’ll get through it.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch