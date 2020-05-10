Vehicle fire causes smoke damage to building
Published Sunday, May 10, 2020 3:22PM MDT
A fire in two vehicles caused smoke damage to a building near Edmonton's downtown core. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A fire involving two vehicles left a mess outside the downtown core on Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the scene at 109 Avenue and 101 Street after a call about a pair of vehicles on fire at the back of a building.
It didn't take them long to put the blaze out , but not before both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the building sustained some smoke damage.
No word on a cause or damage estimate at this time.