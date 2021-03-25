EDMONTON -- A major vehicle fire has forced the closure of Highway 16 westbound lanes at the junction with Highway 32, west of Carrot Creek, according to 511 Alberta.

The province’s official road report and up-to-date highway conditions information source tweeted Thursday at 3:19 p.m. indicating a vehicle was on fire.

A second tweet at 3:35 p.m. said the westbound lanes were closed and commuters should “expect major delays.”

Eastbound lanes remain open.

Carrot Creek is approximately 162 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come.