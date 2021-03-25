Advertisement
Vehicle fire closes Highway 16 westbound lanes west of Carrot Creek, Alta.
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:05PM MDT
Vehicle fire forcing the closure of westbound lanes of Highway 16 at the junction with Highway 32, west of Carrot Creek, according to 511 Alberta (Courtesy of Julianna Russell).
EDMONTON -- A major vehicle fire has forced the closure of Highway 16 westbound lanes at the junction with Highway 32, west of Carrot Creek, according to 511 Alberta.
The province’s official road report and up-to-date highway conditions information source tweeted Thursday at 3:19 p.m. indicating a vehicle was on fire.
A second tweet at 3:35 p.m. said the westbound lanes were closed and commuters should “expect major delays.”
Eastbound lanes remain open.
Carrot Creek is approximately 162 kilometres west of Edmonton.
More to come.
