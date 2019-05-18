Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Vehicle fire extinguished, no one injured
Fire crews said it didn't take long to put out a car fire Saturday morning at 162 Street and 99 Avenue.
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:42AM MDT
A person was able to escape their vehicle uninjured after it caught on fire in west Edmonton Saturday morning.
Fire fighters were called to 162 Street and 99 Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Initially, officials were told a person was trapped inside. However, when responders arrived on scene at 10:05 a.m., the person was out of the vehicle.
The fire was put out quickly, the fire department said.